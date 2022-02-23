Fugitive Graham Potter To Be Extradited To Victoria

A Cairns court room has heard Australian fugitive Graham Potter’s case today as police reveal he used an alias to evade capture.

Australia’s most wanted fugitive Graham Potter will be extradited to Victoria to face court on two counts of suspicion to commit murder following his video link appearance at Cairns Magistrate Court earlier today.

Mr Potter is set to be extradited to Victoria on Wednesday at 1PM.

The court heard that Mr Potter utilised the alias “Josh Lawson” when confronted by police and arrested on Monday in Far North Queensland.

Mr Potter’s true identity was only revealed after he submitted to biometric testing.

Far North Detective Acting Inspector Kevin Goan said the man they have in custody has been co-operating with police.

After receiving a “credible” tip off from a source, police descended on a derelict shed in Ravenshoe yesterday.

Victorian detectives will arrive in Mareeba at some point today to begin the extradition process.

Detectives will also further investigate how Mr Potter managed to avoid capture for 12 years.

Mr Potter will appear in Mareeba Court this afternoon where his extradition back to Victoria will be arranged.

Mr Potter had previously served a sentence of 15 years in prison after killing and cutting up 19-year-old Kim Barry back in 1981.

After being charged with two counts of suspicion to commit murder back in 2010, Mr Potter went on the run from police.

