Full 2020 AFL Home & Away Fixture

Here is the full fixture for the 2020 AFL home & away season:

NOTE: The Round 23 times and dates will be confirmed later in the season.

Round One

Thursday, March 19

Richmond vs. Carlton MCG 7:25pm

Friday, March 20

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood Marvel Stadium 7:50pm

Saturday, March 21

Essendon vs. Fremantle Marvel Stadium 1:45pm

Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans Adelaide Oval 4:35pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Geelong Cats GIANTS Stadium 7:25pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide Metricon Stadium 7:25pm

Sunday, March 22

North Melbourne vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium 1:10pm

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane Lions MCG 3:20pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Optus Stadium 6:20pm

Round Two

Thursday, March 26

Collingwood vs. Richmond MCG 7:25pm

Friday, March 27

Sydney Swans vs. Essendon SCG 7:50pm

Saturday, March 28

Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS MCG 1:45pm

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs Marvel Stadium 4:35pm

Brisbane Lions vs. North Melbourne The Gabba 7:25pm

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide Crows Adelaide Oval 7:40pm

Sunday, March 29

Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast SUNS GMHBA Stadium 1:10pm

St Kilda vs. West Coast Eagles Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn Optus Stadium 6:20pm

Round Three

Thursday, April 2

Carlton vs. Essendon MCG 7:25pm

Friday, April 3

GWS GIANTS vs. Western Bulldogs UNSW Canberra Oval 7:50pm

Saturday, April 4

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood MCG 1:45pm

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions Adelaide Oval 4:35pm

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Sunday, April 5 EST

Melbourne vs. Fremantle MCG 1:10pm

St Kilda vs. Richmond Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Sydney Swans Metricon Stadium 4:40pm

Round Four

Thursday, April 9

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood The Gabba 7:35pm

Friday, April 10

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs Marvel Stadium 4:20pm

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast Eagles Adelaide Oval 7:50pm

Saturday, April 11

Richmond vs. Adelaide Crows MCG 1:45pm

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast SUNS Optus Stadium 4:35pm

Essendon vs. GWS GIANTS Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Sunday, April 12

Sydney Swans vs. Carlton SCG 1:10pm

St Kilda vs. Melbourne Marvel Stadium 4:40pm

Monday, April 13

Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn MCG 3:20pm

Round Five

Thursday, April 16

Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon Adelaide Oval 7:40pm

Friday, April 17

West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Saturday, April 18

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide MCG 1:10pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Melbourne Metricon Stadium 1:10pm

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Sydney Swans vs. GWS GIANTS SCG 7:10pm

Sunday, April 19

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle Blundstone Arena 1:10pm

Hawthorn vs. Carlton Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

Geelong Cats vs. St Kilda GMHBA Stadium 4:40pm

Round Six

Friday, April 24

Melbourne vs. Richmond MCG 7:55pm

Saturday, April 25

Hawthorn vs. West Coast Eagles University of Tasmania Stadium 1:10pm

Collingwood vs. Essendon MCG 4:20pm

Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans The Gabba 7:25pm

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs Adelaide Oval 7:50pm

Sunday, April 26

GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS UNSW Canberra Oval 1:10pm

Carlton vs. North Melbourne MCG 3:20pm

St Kilda vs. Adelaide Crows Marvel Stadium 4:40pm

Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats Optus Stadium 7:50pm

Round Seven

Friday, May 1

Collingwood vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium 7:50pm

Saturday, May 2

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Adelaide Crows Metricon Stadium 1:45pm

Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS MCG 1:45pm

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton Adelaide Oval 4:35pm

Geelong Cats vs. Brisbane Lions GMHBA Stadium 7:25pm

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Sunday, May 3

Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne SCG 1:10pm

Essendon vs. Melbourne MCG 3:20pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Optus Stadium 5:20pm

Round Eight

Friday, May 8

Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond The Gabba 7:50pm

Saturday, May 9

Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Adelaide Oval 1:45pm

Western Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast SUNS Marvel Stadium 1:45pm

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon MCG 4:35pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans Optus Stadium 4:35pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Collingwood GIANTS Stadium 7:25pm

St Kilda vs. Carlton Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Sunday, May 10

Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide MCG 3:20pm

North Melbourne vs. Hawthorn Marvel Stadium 4:40pm

Round Nine

Friday, May 15

Richmond vs. Geelong Cats MCG 7:50pm

Saturday, May 16

North Melbourne vs. Essendon Marvel Stadium 1:45pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. West Coast Eagles Metricon Stadium 2:10pm

GWS GIANTS vs. St Kilda GIANTS Stadium 4:35pm

Hawthorn vs. Sydney Swans MCG 7:25pm

Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane Lions Adelaide Oval 7:40pm

Sunday, May 17

Carlton vs. Collingwood MCG 1:10pm

Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows TIO Traeger Park 3:20pm

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs Optus Stadium 5:20pm

Round Ten

Friday, May 22

Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats SCG 7:50pm

Saturday, May 23

St Kilda vs. Fremantle Marvel Stadium 1:45pm

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide University of Tasmania Stadium 1:45pm

Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Adelaide Oval 4:35pm

Essendon vs. Richmond MCG 7:25pm

Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast SUNS The Gabba 7:25pm

Sunday, May 24

Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs MCG 1:10pm

Collingwood vs. North Melbourne Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

West Coast Eagles vs. GWS GIANTS Optus Stadium 5:20pm

Round Eleven

Friday, May 29

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne MCG 7:50pm

Saturday, May 30

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne GMHBA Stadium 1:45pm

Richmond vs. Sydney Swans MCG 1:45pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Adelaide Crows GIANTS Stadium 4:35pm

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Fremantle vs. Brisbane Lions Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Sunday, May 31

Essendon vs. Gold Coast SUNS Marvel Stadium 1:10pm

Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 3:20pm

St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide Adelaide Arena at Jiangwan Stadium 4:20pm

Round Twelve

Friday, June 5

Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs Adelaide Oval 7:50pm

Saturday, June 6

Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle SCG 1:45pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Hawthorn Metricon Stadium 4:35pm

Carlton vs. GWS GIANTS Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Sunday, June 7

Richmond vs. North Melbourne MCG 2:10pm

Monday, June 8

Melbourne vs. Collingwood MCG 3:20pm

Byes: Brisbane Lions, Essendon, Geelong Cats, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, West Coast Eagles

Round Thirteen

Thursday, June 11

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Friday, June 12

Hawthorn vs. Geelong Cats MCG 7:50pm

Saturday, June 13

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane Lions Blundstone Arena 1:45pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. St Kilda TIO Stadium 4:35pm

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS GIANTS Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Sunday, June 14

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Adelaide Oval 3:50pm

Byes: Carlton, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney Swans

Round Fourteen

Thursday, June 18

Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood SCG 7:20pm

Friday, June 19

Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne The Gabba 7:50pm

Saturday, June 20

Essendon vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium 1:45pm

Fremantle vs. Carlton Optus Stadium 4:35pm

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong Cats Adelaide Oval 7:40pm

Sunday, June 21

Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 2:10pm

Byes: Adelaide Crows, Gold Coast SUNS, GWS GIANTS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Western Bulldogs

Round Fifteen

Thursday, June 25

Brisbane Lions vs. Hawthorn The Gabba 7:20pm

Friday, June 26

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon Marvel Stadium 7:50pm

Saturday, June 27

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS MCG 1:45pm

Carlton vs. Geelong Cats Marvel Stadium 4:35pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Richmond GIANTS Stadium 7:25pm

West Coast Eagles vs. North Melbourne Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Sunday, June 28

Collingwood vs. Adelaide Crows MCG 1:10pm

St Kilda vs. Sydney Swans Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle Adelaide Oval 4:40pm

Round Sixteen

Thursday, July 2

Essendon vs. Hawthorn Marvel Stadium 7:20pm

Friday, July 3

Geelong Cats vs. West Coast Eagles GMHBA Stadium 7:50pm

Saturday, July 4

Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions MCG 1:45pm

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide Marvel Stadium 4:35pm

Sydney Swans vs. Western Bulldogs SCG 7:25pm

Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda Adelaide Oval 7:40pm

Sunday, July 5

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Carlton Metricon Stadium 1:10pm

North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

Fremantle vs. Melbourne Optus Stadium 5:20pm

Round Seventeen

Friday, July 10

Richmond vs. Collingwood MCG 7:50pm

Saturday, July 11

Melbourne vs. St Kilda MCG 1:45pm

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne University of Tasmania Stadium 2:10pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Essendon GIANTS Stadium 4:35pm

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats The Gabba 7:25pm

Sunday, July 12

Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast SUNS Adelaide Oval 1:10pm

Carlton vs. Sydney Swans Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows Optus Stadium 5:20pm

Round Eighteen

Friday, July 17

Collingwood vs. Geelong Cats MCG 7:50pm

Saturday, July 18

Hawthorn vs. GWS GIANTS MCG 1:45pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond Metricon Stadium 2:10pm

Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide SCG 4:35pm

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Sunday, July 19

Essendon vs. North Melbourne MCG 1:10pm

Carlton vs. Brisbane Lions Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Adelaide Oval 4:40pm

Round Nineteen

Friday, July 24

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn Adelaide Oval 7:20pm

Saturday, July 25

Carlton vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 1:45pm

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS Blundstone Arena 2:10pm

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne GMHBA Stadium 4:35pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans GIANTS Stadium 5:10pm

Essendon vs. Adelaide Crows Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Sunday, July 26

Richmond vs. Western Bulldogs MCG 1:10pm

Brisbane Lions vs. St Kilda The Gabba 3:20pm

Fremantle vs. Collingwood Optus Stadium 5:20pm

Round Twenty

Friday, July 31

Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Adelaide Oval 7:20pm

Saturday, August 1

Essendon vs. Collingwood MCG 1:45pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Brisbane Lions UNSW Canberra Oval 2:10pm

Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs GMHBA Stadium 4:35pm

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Sunday, August 2

North Melbourne vs. Carlton Marvel Stadium 1:10pm

Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans MCG 3:20pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Fremantle Metricon Stadium 4:40pm

Round Twenty-One

Friday, August 7

Geelong Cats vs. GWS GIANTS GMHBA Stadium 7:20pm

Saturday, August 8

Collingwood vs. Melbourne MCG 1:45pm

Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles The Gabba 2:10pm

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows University of Tasmania Stadium 4:35pm

Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast SUNS SCG 7:25pm

Fremantle vs. St Kilda Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Sunday, August 9

Carlton vs. Richmond MCG 1:10pm

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Marvel Stadium 3:20pm

Port Adelaide vs. Essendon Adelaide Oval 4:40pm

Round Twenty-Two

Friday, August 14

West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood Optus Stadium 8:10pm

Saturday, August 15

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide Marvel Stadium 1:45pm

Melbourne vs. Carlton MCG 1:45pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Fremantle GIANTS Stadium 4:35pm

Essendon vs. Sydney Swans Marvel Stadium 7:25pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions Metricon Stadium 7:25pm

Sunday, August 16

St Kilda vs. Geelong Cats Marvel Stadium 1:10pm

Richmond vs. Hawthorn MCG 3:20pm

Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne Adelaide Oval 4:40pm

Round Twenty-Three

Friday, August 21 - Sunday, August 23

Port Adelaide vs. GWS GIANTS Adelaide Oval

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne Blundstone Arena

Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows GMHBA Stadium

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles Marvel Stadium

Carlton vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast SUNS MCG

Fremantle vs. Richmond Optus Stadium

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn SCG

Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon The Gabba