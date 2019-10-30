Full 2020 AFL Home & Away Fixture
The fixture is in!
Here is the full fixture for the 2020 AFL home & away season:
NOTE: The Round 23 times and dates will be confirmed later in the season.
Round One
Thursday, March 19
Richmond vs. Carlton MCG 7:25pm
Friday, March 20
Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood Marvel Stadium 7:50pm
Saturday, March 21
Essendon vs. Fremantle Marvel Stadium 1:45pm
Adelaide Crows vs. Sydney Swans Adelaide Oval 4:35pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Geelong Cats GIANTS Stadium 7:25pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide Metricon Stadium 7:25pm
Sunday, March 22
North Melbourne vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium 1:10pm
Hawthorn vs. Brisbane Lions MCG 3:20pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Optus Stadium 6:20pm
Round Two
Thursday, March 26
Collingwood vs. Richmond MCG 7:25pm
Friday, March 27
Sydney Swans vs. Essendon SCG 7:50pm
Saturday, March 28
Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS MCG 1:45pm
Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs Marvel Stadium 4:35pm
Brisbane Lions vs. North Melbourne The Gabba 7:25pm
Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide Crows Adelaide Oval 7:40pm
Sunday, March 29
Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast SUNS GMHBA Stadium 1:10pm
St Kilda vs. West Coast Eagles Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
Fremantle vs. Hawthorn Optus Stadium 6:20pm
Round Three
Thursday, April 2
Carlton vs. Essendon MCG 7:25pm
Friday, April 3
GWS GIANTS vs. Western Bulldogs UNSW Canberra Oval 7:50pm
Saturday, April 4
Hawthorn vs. Collingwood MCG 1:45pm
Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions Adelaide Oval 4:35pm
North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Sunday, April 5 EST
Melbourne vs. Fremantle MCG 1:10pm
St Kilda vs. Richmond Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Sydney Swans Metricon Stadium 4:40pm
Round Four
Thursday, April 9
Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood The Gabba 7:35pm
Friday, April 10
North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs Marvel Stadium 4:20pm
Port Adelaide vs. West Coast Eagles Adelaide Oval 7:50pm
Saturday, April 11
Richmond vs. Adelaide Crows MCG 1:45pm
Fremantle vs. Gold Coast SUNS Optus Stadium 4:35pm
Essendon vs. GWS GIANTS Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Sunday, April 12
Sydney Swans vs. Carlton SCG 1:10pm
St Kilda vs. Melbourne Marvel Stadium 4:40pm
Monday, April 13
Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn MCG 3:20pm
Round Five
Thursday, April 16
Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon Adelaide Oval 7:40pm
Friday, April 17
West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Saturday, April 18
Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide MCG 1:10pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Melbourne Metricon Stadium 1:10pm
Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Sydney Swans vs. GWS GIANTS SCG 7:10pm
Sunday, April 19
North Melbourne vs. Fremantle Blundstone Arena 1:10pm
Hawthorn vs. Carlton Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
Geelong Cats vs. St Kilda GMHBA Stadium 4:40pm
Round Six
Friday, April 24
Melbourne vs. Richmond MCG 7:55pm
Saturday, April 25
Hawthorn vs. West Coast Eagles University of Tasmania Stadium 1:10pm
Collingwood vs. Essendon MCG 4:20pm
Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans The Gabba 7:25pm
Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs Adelaide Oval 7:50pm
Sunday, April 26
GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS UNSW Canberra Oval 1:10pm
Carlton vs. North Melbourne MCG 3:20pm
St Kilda vs. Adelaide Crows Marvel Stadium 4:40pm
Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats Optus Stadium 7:50pm
Round Seven
Friday, May 1
Collingwood vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium 7:50pm
Saturday, May 2
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Adelaide Crows Metricon Stadium 1:45pm
Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS MCG 1:45pm
Port Adelaide vs. Carlton Adelaide Oval 4:35pm
Geelong Cats vs. Brisbane Lions GMHBA Stadium 7:25pm
Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Sunday, May 3
Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne SCG 1:10pm
Essendon vs. Melbourne MCG 3:20pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Optus Stadium 5:20pm
Round Eight
Friday, May 8
Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond The Gabba 7:50pm
Saturday, May 9
Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Adelaide Oval 1:45pm
Western Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast SUNS Marvel Stadium 1:45pm
Geelong Cats vs. Essendon MCG 4:35pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans Optus Stadium 4:35pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Collingwood GIANTS Stadium 7:25pm
St Kilda vs. Carlton Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Sunday, May 10
Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide MCG 3:20pm
North Melbourne vs. Hawthorn Marvel Stadium 4:40pm
Round Nine
Friday, May 15
Richmond vs. Geelong Cats MCG 7:50pm
Saturday, May 16
North Melbourne vs. Essendon Marvel Stadium 1:45pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. West Coast Eagles Metricon Stadium 2:10pm
GWS GIANTS vs. St Kilda GIANTS Stadium 4:35pm
Hawthorn vs. Sydney Swans MCG 7:25pm
Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane Lions Adelaide Oval 7:40pm
Sunday, May 17
Carlton vs. Collingwood MCG 1:10pm
Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows TIO Traeger Park 3:20pm
Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs Optus Stadium 5:20pm
Round Ten
Friday, May 22
Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats SCG 7:50pm
Saturday, May 23
St Kilda vs. Fremantle Marvel Stadium 1:45pm
Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide University of Tasmania Stadium 1:45pm
Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Adelaide Oval 4:35pm
Essendon vs. Richmond MCG 7:25pm
Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast SUNS The Gabba 7:25pm
Sunday, May 24
Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs MCG 1:10pm
Collingwood vs. North Melbourne Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
West Coast Eagles vs. GWS GIANTS Optus Stadium 5:20pm
Round Eleven
Friday, May 29
Hawthorn vs. Melbourne MCG 7:50pm
Saturday, May 30
Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne GMHBA Stadium 1:45pm
Richmond vs. Sydney Swans MCG 1:45pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Adelaide Crows GIANTS Stadium 4:35pm
Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Fremantle vs. Brisbane Lions Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Sunday, May 31
Essendon vs. Gold Coast SUNS Marvel Stadium 1:10pm
Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 3:20pm
St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide Adelaide Arena at Jiangwan Stadium 4:20pm
Round Twelve
Friday, June 5
Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs Adelaide Oval 7:50pm
Saturday, June 6
Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle SCG 1:45pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Hawthorn Metricon Stadium 4:35pm
Carlton vs. GWS GIANTS Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Sunday, June 7
Richmond vs. North Melbourne MCG 2:10pm
Monday, June 8
Melbourne vs. Collingwood MCG 3:20pm
Byes: Brisbane Lions, Essendon, Geelong Cats, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, West Coast Eagles
Round Thirteen
Thursday, June 11
West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Friday, June 12
Hawthorn vs. Geelong Cats MCG 7:50pm
Saturday, June 13
North Melbourne vs. Brisbane Lions Blundstone Arena 1:45pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. St Kilda TIO Stadium 4:35pm
Western Bulldogs vs. GWS GIANTS Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Sunday, June 14
Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Adelaide Oval 3:50pm
Byes: Carlton, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney Swans
Round Fourteen
Thursday, June 18
Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood SCG 7:20pm
Friday, June 19
Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne The Gabba 7:50pm
Saturday, June 20
Essendon vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium 1:45pm
Fremantle vs. Carlton Optus Stadium 4:35pm
Port Adelaide vs. Geelong Cats Adelaide Oval 7:40pm
Sunday, June 21
Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 2:10pm
Byes: Adelaide Crows, Gold Coast SUNS, GWS GIANTS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Western Bulldogs
Round Fifteen
Thursday, June 25
Brisbane Lions vs. Hawthorn The Gabba 7:20pm
Friday, June 26
Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon Marvel Stadium 7:50pm
Saturday, June 27
Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS MCG 1:45pm
Carlton vs. Geelong Cats Marvel Stadium 4:35pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Richmond GIANTS Stadium 7:25pm
West Coast Eagles vs. North Melbourne Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Sunday, June 28
Collingwood vs. Adelaide Crows MCG 1:10pm
St Kilda vs. Sydney Swans Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle Adelaide Oval 4:40pm
Round Sixteen
Thursday, July 2
Essendon vs. Hawthorn Marvel Stadium 7:20pm
Friday, July 3
Geelong Cats vs. West Coast Eagles GMHBA Stadium 7:50pm
Saturday, July 4
Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions MCG 1:45pm
Richmond vs. Port Adelaide Marvel Stadium 4:35pm
Sydney Swans vs. Western Bulldogs SCG 7:25pm
Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda Adelaide Oval 7:40pm
Sunday, July 5
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Carlton Metricon Stadium 1:10pm
North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
Fremantle vs. Melbourne Optus Stadium 5:20pm
Round Seventeen
Friday, July 10
Richmond vs. Collingwood MCG 7:50pm
Saturday, July 11
Melbourne vs. St Kilda MCG 1:45pm
Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne University of Tasmania Stadium 2:10pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Essendon GIANTS Stadium 4:35pm
Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats The Gabba 7:25pm
Sunday, July 12
Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast SUNS Adelaide Oval 1:10pm
Carlton vs. Sydney Swans Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows Optus Stadium 5:20pm
Round Eighteen
Friday, July 17
Collingwood vs. Geelong Cats MCG 7:50pm
Saturday, July 18
Hawthorn vs. GWS GIANTS MCG 1:45pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond Metricon Stadium 2:10pm
Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide SCG 4:35pm
St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Sunday, July 19
Essendon vs. North Melbourne MCG 1:10pm
Carlton vs. Brisbane Lions Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Adelaide Oval 4:40pm
Round Nineteen
Friday, July 24
Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn Adelaide Oval 7:20pm
Saturday, July 25
Carlton vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 1:45pm
North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS Blundstone Arena 2:10pm
Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne GMHBA Stadium 4:35pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans GIANTS Stadium 5:10pm
Essendon vs. Adelaide Crows Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Sunday, July 26
Richmond vs. Western Bulldogs MCG 1:10pm
Brisbane Lions vs. St Kilda The Gabba 3:20pm
Fremantle vs. Collingwood Optus Stadium 5:20pm
Round Twenty
Friday, July 31
Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Adelaide Oval 7:20pm
Saturday, August 1
Essendon vs. Collingwood MCG 1:45pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Brisbane Lions UNSW Canberra Oval 2:10pm
Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs GMHBA Stadium 4:35pm
St Kilda vs. Hawthorn Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Sunday, August 2
North Melbourne vs. Carlton Marvel Stadium 1:10pm
Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans MCG 3:20pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Fremantle Metricon Stadium 4:40pm
Round Twenty-One
Friday, August 7
Geelong Cats vs. GWS GIANTS GMHBA Stadium 7:20pm
Saturday, August 8
Collingwood vs. Melbourne MCG 1:45pm
Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles The Gabba 2:10pm
Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows University of Tasmania Stadium 4:35pm
Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast SUNS SCG 7:25pm
Fremantle vs. St Kilda Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Sunday, August 9
Carlton vs. Richmond MCG 1:10pm
Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Marvel Stadium 3:20pm
Port Adelaide vs. Essendon Adelaide Oval 4:40pm
Round Twenty-Two
Friday, August 14
West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood Optus Stadium 8:10pm
Saturday, August 15
Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide Marvel Stadium 1:45pm
Melbourne vs. Carlton MCG 1:45pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Fremantle GIANTS Stadium 4:35pm
Essendon vs. Sydney Swans Marvel Stadium 7:25pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions Metricon Stadium 7:25pm
Sunday, August 16
St Kilda vs. Geelong Cats Marvel Stadium 1:10pm
Richmond vs. Hawthorn MCG 3:20pm
Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne Adelaide Oval 4:40pm
Round Twenty-Three
Friday, August 21 - Sunday, August 23
Port Adelaide vs. GWS GIANTS Adelaide Oval
North Melbourne vs. Melbourne Blundstone Arena
Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows GMHBA Stadium
Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles Marvel Stadium
Carlton vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium
Collingwood vs. Gold Coast SUNS MCG
Fremantle vs. Richmond Optus Stadium
Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn SCG
Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon The Gabba