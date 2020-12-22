Full 2021 AFL Fixture

ROUND 1

Thursday, March 18

Richmond vs. Carlton (MCG) (N)

Friday, March 19

Collingwood vs. Western Bulldogs (MRVL) (N)

Saturday, March 20

Melbourne vs. Fremantle (MCG)

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats (AO) (T)

Essendon vs. Hawthorn (MRVL) (N)

Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans (G) (N)

Sunday, March 21

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide (MRVL)

GWS GIANTS vs. St Kilda (GS)

West Coast Eagles vs. Gold Coast SUNS (OS) (T)

ROUND 2

Thursday, March 25

Carlton vs. Collingwood (MCG) (N)

Friday, March 26

Geelong Cats vs. Brisbane Lions (GMHBA) (N)

Saturday, March 27

Sydney Swans vs. Adelaide Crows (SCG)

Port Adelaide vs. Essendon (AO) (T)

St Kilda vs. Melbourne (MRVL) (N)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. North Melbourne (MS) (N)

Sunday, March 28

Hawthorn vs. Richmond (MCG)

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles (MRVL)

Fremantle vs. GWS GIANTS (OS) (T)

ROUND 3

Thursday, April 1

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood (G) (N)

Friday, April 2

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs (MRVL) (N)

Adelaide Crows vs. Gold Coast SUNS (AO) (N)

Saturday, April 3

Richmond vs. Sydney Swans (MCG)

Essendon vs. St Kilda (MRVL) (T)

West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide (OS) (N)

Sunday, April 4

Carlton vs. Fremantle (MRVL)

GWS GIANTS vs. Melbourne (MO) (N)

Monday, April 5

Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn (MCG)

ROUND 4

Thursday, April 8

Sydney Swans vs. Essendon (SCG) (N)

Friday, April 9

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond (AO) (N)

Saturday, April 10

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions (MARS)

St Kilda vs. West Coast Eagles (MRVL) (T)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Carlton (MS) (N)

Collingwood vs. GWS GIANTS (MCG) (N)

Sunday, April 11

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows (MRVL)

Melbourne vs. Geelong Cats (MCG)

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn (OS) (T)

ROUND 5

Thursday, April 15

St Kilda vs. Richmond (MRVL) (N)

Friday, April 16

West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood (OS) (N)

Saturday, April 17

Western Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast SUNS (MRVL)

Sydney Swans vs. GWS GIANTS (SCG)

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide (MCG) (N)

Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon (G) (N)

Sunday, April 18

Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle (AO)

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne (MCG)

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne (GMHBA) (T)

ROUND 6

Friday, April 23

GWS GIANTS vs. Western Bulldogs (MO) (N)

Saturday, April 24

Geelong Cats vs. West Coast Eagles (GMHBA)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Sydney Swans (MS)

Carlton vs. Brisbane Lions (MRVL) (T)

Melbourne vs. Richmond (MCG) (N)

Fremantle vs. North Melbourne (OS) (N)

Sunday, April 25

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows (UTAS)

Collingwood vs. Essendon (MCG)

Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda (AO) (N)

ROUND 7

Round Begins Friday, April 30*

Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS (AO)

Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide (G)

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast SUNS (MCG)

Essendon vs. Carlton (MCG)

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne (BA)

Richmond vs. Western Bulldogs (MCG)

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn (MRVL)

Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats (SCG)

West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle (OS)



ROUND 8

Round Begins Friday, May 7*

Fremantle vs. Brisbane Lions (OS)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. St Kilda (MS)

GWS GIANTS vs. Essendon (GS)

Hawthorn vs. West Coast Eagles (MCG)

Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans (MCG)

North Melbourne vs. Collingwood (MRVL)

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide Crows (AO)

Richmond vs. Geelong Cats (MCG)

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton (MRVL)



ROUND 9

Round Begins Friday, May 14*

Essendon vs. Fremantle (MRVL)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions (MS)

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne (UTAS)

Melbourne vs. Carlton (MCG

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs (AO)

Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS (MRVL)

St Kilda vs. Geelong Cats (MRVL)

Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood (SCG)

West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows (OS)

ROUND 10

Round Begins Friday, May 21*

Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne (AO)

Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond (G)

Carlton vs. Hawthorn (MCG)

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide (MCG)

Essendon vs. North Melbourne (MRVL)

Fremantle vs. Sydney Swans (OS)

Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast SUNS (GMHBA)

GWS GIANTS vs. West Coast Eagles (GS)

Western Bulldogs vs. St Kilda (MRVL)

ROUND 11

Round Begins Friday, May 28*

Brisbane Lions vs. GWS GIANTS (G)

Collingwood vs. Geelong Cats (MCG)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Hawthorn (TIO)

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle (AO)

Richmond vs. Adelaide Crows (MCG)

St Kilda vs. North Melbourne (MRVL)

Sydney Swans vs. Carlton (SCG)

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon (OS)

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne (MRVL)

ROUND 12

Round Begins Friday, June 4*

Adelaide Crows vs. Collingwood (AO)

Carlton vs. West Coast Eagles (MCG)

Essendon vs. Richmond (MCG)

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs (OS)

Melbourne vs. Brisbane Lions (TP)

St Kilda vs. Sydney Swans (MRVL)

Byes: Geelong Cats, Gold Coast SUNS, GWS GIANTS,

Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide

ROUND 13

Round Begins Friday, June 10*

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast SUNS (OS)

Melbourne vs. Collingwood (MCG)

North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS (BA)

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong Cats (AO)

St Kilda vs. Adelaide Crows (MRVL)

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn (SCG)

Byes: Brisbane Lions, Carlton, Essendon,

Richmond, West Coast Eagles, Western Bulldogs

ROUND 14

Round Begins Thursday, June 17*

Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs (GMHBA)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide (MS)

GWS GIANTS vs. Carlton (GS)

Hawthorn vs. Essendon (MCG)

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane Lions (MRVL)

West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond (OS)

Byes: Adelaide Crows, Collingwood, Fremantle,

Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney Swans

ROUND 15

Round Begins Thursday, June 24*

Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats (G)

Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows (MRVL)

Collingwood vs. Fremantle (MRVL)

Essendon vs. Melbourne (MCG)

GWS GIANTS vs. Hawthorn (GS)

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS (BA)

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney Swans (AO)

Richmond vs. St Kilda (MCG)

West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs (OS)

ROUND 16

Round Begins Thursday, July 1*

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions (AO)

Collingwood vs. St Kilda (MCG)

Fremantle vs. Carlton (OS)

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon (GMHBA)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond (MS)

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide (MRVL)

Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS (MCG)

Sydney Swans vs. West Coast Eagles (SCG)

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne (MRVL)

ROUND 17

Round Begins Friday, July 9*

Brisbane Lions vs. St Kilda (G)

Carlton vs. Geelong Cats (MCG)

Essendon vs. Adelaide Crows (MRVL)

GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS (GS)

Hawthorn vs. Fremantle (UTAS)

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne (AO)

Richmond vs. Collingwood (MCG)

West Coast Eagles vs. North Melbourne (OS)

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney Swans (MRVL)

ROUND 18

Round Begins Friday, July 16*

Adelaide Crows vs. West Coast Eagles (AO)

Collingwood vs. Carlton (MCG)

Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats (OS)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Western Bulldogs (MS)

GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans (GS)

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn (MCG)

North Melbourne vs. Essendon (MRVL)

Richmond vs. Brisbane Lions (MCG)

St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide (MRVL)

ROUND 19

Round Begins Friday, July 23*

Carlton vs. North Melbourne (MRVL)

Essendon vs. GWS GIANTS (MRVL)

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond (MCG)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Melbourne (MS)

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane Lions (MCG)

Port Adelaide vs. Collingwood (AO)

Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle (SCG)

West Coast Eagles vs. St Kilda (OS)

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide Crows (MARS)

ROUND 20

Round Begins Friday, July 30*

Adelaide Crows vs. Hawthorn (AO)

Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast SUNS (G)

Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles (MCG)

Essendon vs. Sydney Swans (MRVL)

Fremantle vs. Richmond (OS)

GWS GIANTS vs. Port Adelaide (MO)

Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs (MCG)

North Melbourne vs. Geelong Cats (BA)

St Kilda vs. Carlton (MRVL)

ROUND 21

Round Begins Friday, August 6*

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide (AO)

Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle (G)

Carlton vs. Gold Coast SUNS (MRVL)

Geelong Cats vs. GWS GIANTS (GMHBA)

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood (MCG)

Richmond vs. North Melbourne (MCG)

Sydney Swans vs. St Kilda (SCG)

West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne (OS)

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon (MRVL)

ROUND 22

Round Begins Friday, August 13*

Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions (MRVL)

Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles (OS)

Geelong Cats vs. St Kilda (GMHBA)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Essendon (MS)

GWS GIANTS vs. Richmond (GS)

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs (UTAS)

Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows (MCG)

North Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans (MRVL)

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton (AO)

ROUND 23

Round Begins Friday, August 20*

Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne (AO)

Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles (G)

Carlton vs. GWS GIANTS (MRVL)

Essendon vs. Collingwood (MCG)

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne (GMHBA)

Richmond vs. Hawthorn (MCG)

St Kilda vs. Fremantle (MRVL)

Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast SUNS (SCG)

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide (MRVL)

(T) Twilight match; (N) Night match; (AO) Adelaide Oval; (BA) Blundstone Arena, Hobart; (G) The Gabba, Brisbane; (GMHBA) GMHBA Stadium, Geelong; (GS) GIANTS Stadium, Sydney; (MO) Manuka Oval, Canberra;

(MARS) Mars Stadium, Ballarat; (MRVL) Marvel Stadium, Melbourne; (MCG) Melbourne Cricket Ground; (MS) Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast; (OS) Optus Stadium, Perth; (SCG) Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney;

(TIO) TIO Stadium, Darwin; (TP) TIO Traeger Park, Alice Springs; (UTAS) University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston;