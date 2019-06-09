Full List Of People Going Down The Slide Tomorrow

The full list of people going down the slide at tomorrow's Big Freeze has been confirmed.

An impressive list of former sports stars have been nominated to participate, with multiple Premierships, Olympic Gold Medals and a WNBL championship among the participants' accolades.

See below for the official list of sliders:

Dane Swan and Lauren Jackson

Nick Riewoldt

Brendan Fevola

Anna Meares and Jimmy Bartel

Jobe Watson and Bianca Chatfield



Liam Picken and Chris Judd



Bob Murphy



Sam Mitchell and Brent Harvey



Cyril Rioli

You can donate to help freeze MND here: https://fightmnd.org.au/

