Full List Of People Going Down The Slide Tomorrow

The full list of people going down the slide at tomorrow's Big Freeze has been confirmed.
An impressive list of former sports stars have been nominated to participate, with multiple Premierships, Olympic Gold Medals and a WNBL championship among the participants' accolades.
See below for the official list of sliders:
Dane Swan and Lauren Jackson
Nick Riewoldt
Brendan Fevola
Anna Meares and Jimmy Bartel
Jobe Watson and Bianca Chatfield
Liam Picken and Chris Judd
Bob Murphy
Sam Mitchell and Brent Harvey
Cyril Rioli
You can donate to help freeze MND here: https://fightmnd.org.au/
