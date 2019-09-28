Full Norm Smith Medal Votes

The full list of how many votes each player got in the Norm Smith has been released.

Dustin Martin won his second Norm Smith, securing 15 of a possible 15 votes.

Full leaderboard:

15 - Dustin Martin, Richmond - 3,3,3,3,3

6 - Bachar Houli, Richmond - 2,2,2

4 - Marlion Pickett, Richmond - 2,1,1

3 - Jack Riewoldt, Richmond - 1,1,1

2 - Dion Prestia, Richmond - 2

Alastair Lynch (Fox Footy, chairperson)

3 - Dustin Martin, Richmond

2 - Bachar Houli, Richmond

1 - Jack Riewoldt, Richmond

Chris Johnson (NIRS)

3 - Dustin Martin, Richmond

2 - Dion Prestia, Richmond

1 - Jack Riewoldt, Richmond

Matthew Lloyd (3AW)

3 - Dustin Martin, Richmond

2 - Bachar Houli, Richmond

1 - Marlion Pickett, Richmond

Bruce McAvaney (Channel 7)

3 - Dustin Martin, Richmond

2 - Bachar Houli, Richmond

1 - Marlion Pickett, Richmond

Angela Pippos (ABC)

3 - Dustin Martin, Richmond

2 - Marlion Pickett, Richmond

1 - Jack Riewoldt, Richmond

