Full Scale Search Launched After Boat Capsized Off Cockburn Sound

Emergency services have launched a full-scale search of the Cockburn Sound in the southern suburbs of Perth after a boat capsized.

Authorities were alerted to the overturned vessel at around 7AM after a member of the public spotted it about 1km offshore near the Naval Beach Shacks.

The dinghy then began to sink at around 7:10AM.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Emergency services were unsure whether anyone was on the boat when it capsized.

Police have deployed a drone over Henderson Cliffs Lookout to search for anyone who may have been onboard the vessel when it sank.

A helicopter and water police vessel have also been deployed to assist with the search but were forced to abandon the search due to heavy smoke.

Police Divers are now searching Cockburn sound for the boat which police hope will help them to identify the owner.

A search of the shoreline along Henderson Cliff Lookout will commence when State Emergency Services arrive at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the boat or its owner to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.