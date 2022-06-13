Full Scoring Of All The Big Freeze 8 Sliders

The Big Freeze at the 'G has become one of the biggest days on the footy calendar. Our team of Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Leigh Montagna, JB & Michael Roberts on the boundary called all the sliders and gave them all a rating!

The three categories were costume, routine & execution of the slide - meaning each slider was given a score out of 30.

WATCH:

10th place - Andy Maher (Radar): 19.5/30

Costume: 7, Routine: 5, Execution: 7.5

9th place - Eddie Betts (Black Panther): 22/30

Costume: 8, Routine: 7, Execution: 7

8th place - Rhonda Burchmore (Poison Ivy): 22.5/30

Costume: 9, Routine: 7.5, Execution: 6

7th place - Justin Langer (Rocky): 24/30

Costume: 9, Routine: 8, Execution: 7

6th place - Jakara Anthony (Hunger Games): 25/30

Costume: 9, Routine: 8, Execution: 8

5th place - Hamish Blake (Elsa): 26/30

Costume: 8, Routine: 9, Execution: 9

4th place - Bec Maddern (Matrix): 26.5/30

Costume: 9, Routine: 9.5, Execution: 8

3rd place - Ash Barty (Lion King): 27/30

Costume: 9, Routine: 9, Execution: 9

2nd place - Terry Daniher (Crocodile Dundee): 28.5/30

Costume: 10, Routine: 9.5, Execution: 9

1st place - David Neitz (Braveheart): 29/30

Costume: 10, Routine: 10, Execution: 9