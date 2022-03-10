The Full UNCENSORED Foo Fighters Interview With Dangerous Dave

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee join Dangerous Dave On Triple M

The Foo Fighters flew all the way to Australia for one gig for 30,000 people in March 2022. They love Triple M and we love them, so we managed to get some time for the boys to sit down with our very own Dangerous Dave - and it was quite the chat!

Right out of the gates Dave Grohl stops Dangerous Dave in his tracks and demands an explanation behind why he is so "DANGEROUS".

The boys touch on how the Geelong show in early March came together so fast, and their excitement to be in Australia for the first time since 2018.

Turns out we weren't the only people to take up some weird hobbies during the pandemic! Turns out there could be a Foo Fighters Scented Candle range on the way!

With the release of their horror flick 'Studio 666', we get some insight on how the band feels about the project, and how it came together! It turns out they all share the same 'favourite scene'.



Still Frame from Studio 666. Source: Sony Pictures Still Frame from Studio 666. Source: Sony Pictures

We also congratulate Taylor Hawkins for joining the 50 club, and he reveals what he got up to as he celebrated half a century!

Hear the FULL UNCENCORED Foo Fighters Interview With Dangerous Dave Below:

In case you want to share this epic chat with The Fooies with your little people, we've bleeped out all the words that you might have to explain to young ears. Listen Below:

As teased by Dave Grohl on stage in Geelong in March, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will return to the southern hemisphere this Spring, bringing their unrivalled Foo Fighters live experience to audiences in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington and Auckland. It will be Foo Fighters’ first headline tour of both countries since 2018.

Tickets Are On Sale Now

