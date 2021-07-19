Fully Vaccinated Nurse Told To Do Hotel Quarantine After Death Of Father

A fully vaccinated nurse from Melbourne is struggling to enter Queensland following the death of her father.

It comes following her father and brother being involved in a car accident on Friday July 16.

Unfortunately, 26 year old Maddie Newton had to be in a different state when finding out her father Neil died and her brother was injured.

Queensland Deny Compassionate Exemption:

Queensland authorities told Newton that she would have to do 14 day hotel quarantine if she wanted to reenter the city.

However, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said he is happy to take on her case.

He is hoping to set a nationwide standard for compassionate exemptions which will be formalised soon

