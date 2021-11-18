Fully Vaxxed Melburnians Brace For New Freedoms From Midnight Tonight

Melburnians are preparing for a bunch of new freedoms from midnight as the state approaches the 90 percent vaccination milestone.

From 11:59PM this evening, almost all restrictions for fully vaccinated Melburnians will be canned.

The news comes as the state creeps closer to 90 percent fully vaxxed with 88 percent of eligible Melburnians now fully vaccinated.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Some of the new freedoms for the full vaxxed include a lift on density and home gathering limits.

A lift on wedding and funeral capacity will also go ahead.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, your life will return back to normal,” he said.

“This is the Covid-normal that every Victorian has built.” - Dan Andrews

Not all restrictions will be lifted however, with masks still required for high-risk locations such as hospitals, retail and schools.

Any workers who serve the public will need to wear a mask including workers and visitors to hospitals, public transport workers, ride share drivers, airplane staff and retail workers.

Masks are due to be scrapped entirely from December 15th if hospitalisations from the virus do not dramatically increase.

With the new freedoms comes more restriction for the unvaccinated as the government announced those who opt not to get the jab will be barred from using non-essential retail services.

Essential retail will still be accessible for those who are not fully vaccinated including supermarkets, bottle shops and chemists.

Fully vaccinated social Covid contacts will no longer be required to self-isolate under the new restrictions and will instead be required to submit to a PCR test.

Despite the good news for the fully vaccinated, Victoria recorded 1007 new Covid cases overnight with another 12 deaths.

There are currently 337 people in hospital with the virus, which reflects a subtle decline on the seven-day average which was 384.

There are 34 people currently on ventilators in ICU.

This brings the total amount of active cases in Victoria to 13,814.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.