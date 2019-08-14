Funding Available for Local Young Sportspersons

The Local Sporting Champions (LSC) program is an Australian Government initiative designed to provide financial assistance for young sportsmen and women aged 12-18. If successful, applicants will receive a $500 grant that can be used towards the cost of travel, accommodation, uniforms or equipment when competing, coaching or officiating at an official national sporting organisation (NSO) endorsed state, national or international sporting championships, or a School Sport Australia state, national or international championships.

To be eligible to apply for a Local Sporting Champions grant, young people must meet the following criteria:

Be turning 12 to 18 years of age in the same calendar year as the nominated sporting championship.

Be an Australian citizen or have been granted permanent resident status, residing in Australia.

Be participating as an athlete, coach, umpire or referee in:

an official state championships endorsed by the relevant Australian Sports Commission (ASC) recognised national sporting organisation (NSO), or



an official state school sport championship endorsed by a School Sport Australia member body, or



an official national championships endorsed by the relevant ASC recognised NSO, or



a national school sport championships endorsed by School Sport Australia, or



an international competition as a member of an official Australian team, endorsed by an ASC recognised NSO or School Sport Australia.

Be living more than 125km from the championship venue, and travelling greater than 250km return to participate in the nominated championship.

Must complete and submit application to the ASC prior to the nominated championship commencing.

Must not have received a Local Sporting Champions grant for an application submitted in the same allocation year (1 March – 28/29 February).

Must not have received $500 or more in federal government funding for the nominated championship.

Must not be participating in a professional competition that involves prize money greater than $500.

Along with meeting the eligibility criteria, to receive a grant applicants must abide by the program Terms and Conditions.

How to Apply

Applications for the Local Sporting Champions program are to be completed online via the below link: Local Sporting Champions Grant Application

Applications for Round 2, 2019-20 are currently open and will close on 30 September 2019.