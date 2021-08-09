Funding Boost For Childcare Services Across Central Queensland

Greater funding to Childcare across Central Queensland is on its way after a senate hearing into job security highlighted dire shortages.

13 services will receive a funding boost through the Community Child Care Fund in a bid to reverse current labour hire trends.

Working to help improve access to childcare and increase workforce participation in remote, regional and disadvantaged communities, Capricornia services will share in an extra $1.74 million.

A positive step for the region, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the funding will go toward much needed improvements across local childcare services.

"It will be good for our local kids, good for our hard-working families and ultimately for our community," she said

“It will also have a positive economic benefit by allowing more local parents to get back into work or to take on additional hours if they chose.”

Rockhampton, Lammermoor, Dysart, Walkerston, Marian, Alligator Creek, Moranbah and Middlemount childcare services will all take a share of the funding.

Meanwhile, the regions northern neighbours are also reaping rewards with $1 million in funding shared between five childcare centres in Mackay, one in Bowen, one in Proserpine and two in the Townsville area.

