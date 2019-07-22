Family Fun Night Fundraiser In Wyong For Car Accident Victim

Over the weekend of March 10th 2019, Jayden Jackson was involved in a serious car accident resulting in severe spinal damage.

He has since undergone 9 surgical procedures (with the distinct possibility of more to come) on both his spine and leg with metal rods and bolts inserted to stabilise these areas.

Jayden will be needing ongoing medical attention with specialised care and travel aids and we are hopeful of raising as much as possible to assist us (The Jackson Family) for what will be an ongoing plight in the months and years ahead to care and provide as normal a life as possible for Jayden. Hoping to raise funds to purchase the vehicle necessary to transport Jayden and the family together.

Join the Jackson family at Mcdonalds Wyong for Markets, Games, Face Painting, Prizes and more

Donate Here

What: Family Fun Night Fundraiser

When: July 31st | 5-7pm

Where: Mcdonalds Wyong

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play