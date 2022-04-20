Fundraiser Surpasses $100,000 For Geelong Mum Injured In Bali Scooter Accident

Fundraiser for Geelong mum injured in scooter accident while holidaying in Bali surpasses $100,000.

Peta Richards was knocked from her scoot while on holiday with her husband and two kids in Bali.

The 36-year-old was on her way to get her son a last-minute birthday present at the time of the accident.

Ms Richards was taken to Denpasar hospital where she was treated for life-threatening head injuries.

As a result of severe swelling on Ms Richards brain, surgeons were forced to perform emergency surgery, removing a piece of the 36-year-old’s skull.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Ms Richards husband Matt organised to have his wife transported back to Australia to receive the care she needs.

Friend of Ms Richards Rachel Bergen set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the cost of bringing Ms Richards back to Australia as well as the family’s extensive medical bills.

"Peta has suffered severe head injuries, including bleeding on the brain, a fractured skull and extensive brain swelling," the GoFundMe page reads.



"I am starting this fundraiser to help support my dearest friend, Peta Richards’ family for her medical/future rehabilitation expenses."

Ms Richards is now in an induced coma in the intensive care unit at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

Ms Bergen said the money raised will go to helping Ms Richards family including her four-year-old son Sonny and three-year-old son Alfie.

"We are hoping this money can go towards anything the family need in the immediate future and go towards medical expenses to provide Peta with the best possible rehabilitation care to progress her recovery."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.