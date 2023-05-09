Funeral Of Barry Humphries To Be Hosted In Sydney

The funeral of Australian comedian Barry Humphries is set to be hosted in Sydney, rather than Melbourne.

The family of Humphries are believed to have declined the invitation to have the service hosted in Victoria.

Humphries was born and raised in Melbourne with his globally recognisable character Dame Edna Everage also hailing from Moonee Ponds.

Despite this, the family have opted to have Humphries’ official farewell in Sydney.

It has not yet been revealed why the decision was made to host the farewell in NSW.

The change of venue comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on British television that the funeral would be co-hosted by NSW and VIC.

Humphries passed away at the age of 89 last month following complications from hip surgery.

