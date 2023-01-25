Fungi Frenzy: Uncovering The Unusual And Intriguing World Of Fungi

Fungi aren’t so different from us, at least compared to plants.

But what is it about fungi that makes them special, and how do they help their plant and animal cousins in the real world?

"Amid the grasses, trees, flowers, shrubs, herbs and other plant life in the forest around it… you might be surprised to learn that – actually – this fungus is more closely related to humans than any of the plants surrounding it."

"Around one-and-a-half billion years ago, plants branched off on the evolutionary tree…. and about a billion years ago, fungi and animals branched off from each other."

What is this fungus we're talking about?

