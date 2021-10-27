Further Confusion Over Australian Open Vaccination Stance

Confusion has set in over the vaccination policy for players of the Australian Open in Melbourne, with government leaders with varied stances.

The federal government flagged on Wednesday that unvaccinated players may request exemptions to enter Australia after they complete 14 days quarantine.

However, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has doubled-down on his stance that unvaccinated tennis stars will not be able to compete and will not be provided an exemption by the state.

“On behalf of every vaccinated Victorian who is doing the right thing ... my government will not be applying for an exemption for any unvaccinated player." Andrews said.

“That is the only fair thing to do.”

Andrews said he does not agree with asking fans to be vaccinated, but allow players who aren't.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison added fuel to the debate this week, saying an unvaxed person may enter if the two-week quarantine period is followed.

“Well they’ll have to quarantine for two weeks, just in the same way a skilled worker who has come in to fix a boiler … can get exemptions to do that,” Mr Morrison told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

High-profile tennis athletes, including Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have all softened their stance on the vaccine, saying they will likely receive the jab.