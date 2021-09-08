Future Of Dark Mofo Cemented By State Government Funding

The future is looking bright or Dark Mofo as the Tasmanian Liberal Government pledge $7.5 million to the festival as part of a $21.5 million fund to cement some of Tasmania's key events.

Dark Mofo has been around since 2013 and is a major factor in bringing tourism to the area during the quiet seasons.

The festival continues to get bigger and better every year with live performances, art exhibitions and some of the most delicious food and beverage in the region attracting thousands of locals and visitors to the State.

The massive boost in visitors provides the hospitality and tourism industry with a major cash injection and provides plenty of work for local contractors.

The 2019 Dark Mofo garnered over 19,000 spectators inserting more than $20 million back into the local economy.

The agreement with the Tasmanian Liberal Government will continue for at least three years and will see Dark Mofo receive marketing assistance from Tourism Tasmania to maintain the massive numbers of visitors to the region.

