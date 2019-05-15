FYI: Election Advertising Is Nearly Finished And This Is Where To Pre-Vote

After what feels like a lifetime, the election advertising will hit it's blackout period at midnight tonight.

The blackout period means that voting day isn't far away, and neither is a sizzling democracy sausage!

If you're busy this Saturday though, and need to vote beforehand, you have three options across Townsville.

Early voting locations will close at 6pm this Friday.

Hervey Range

TFT Range Control ADF Hervey Range Rd

Assisted wheelchair access

Opening times Wednesday 15 May – Friday 17 May (9:00 –15:00)



West End

Old Joyce Mayne (The Lakes) 1 Woodman Ct

Wheelchair accessible

Wheelchair accessible Opening times

Wednesday 15 May (8:30 –18:00) Thursday 16 May (8:00 –17:30) Friday 17 May (8:00 –18:00)

Opening times

City

Ground Floor, Blue Foyer 143 Walker St

Assisted wheelchair access

Assisted wheelchair access Opening times

Wednesday 15 May (8:30 –18:00) Thursday 16 May (8:00 –17:30) Friday 17 May (8:00 –18:00)

Opening times

For other early voting spots around North Queensland, jump onto the Australian Electoral Commission website.

