FYI: Election Advertising Is Nearly Finished And This Is Where To Pre-Vote

After what feels like a lifetime, the election advertising will hit it's blackout period at midnight tonight.
The blackout period means that voting day isn't far away, and neither is a sizzling democracy sausage!
If you're busy this Saturday though, and need to vote beforehand, you have three options across Townsville.
Early voting locations will close at 6pm this Friday.
Hervey Range
- TFT Range Control ADF Hervey Range Rd
- Assisted wheelchair access
- Opening times
- Wednesday 15 May – Friday 17 May (9:00 –15:00)
West End
- Old Joyce Mayne (The Lakes) 1 Woodman Ct
- Wheelchair accessible
- Opening times
- Wednesday 15 May (8:30 –18:00)
- Thursday 16 May (8:00 –17:30)
- Friday 17 May (8:00 –18:00)
City
- Ground Floor, Blue Foyer 143 Walker St
- Assisted wheelchair access
- Opening times
- Wednesday 15 May (8:30 –18:00)
- Thursday 16 May (8:00 –17:30)
- Friday 17 May (8:00 –18:00)
For other early voting spots around North Queensland, jump onto the Australian Electoral Commission website.
LISTEN TO PRICEY'S POLLY POSTER SONG NOW!