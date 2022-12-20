Gabba Curators Come Under Fire After Brisbane Test

Curators of The Gabba have copped criticism over the cricket pitch condition, after the Test between Australia and South Africa finished inside two days.

The Brisbane greentop was questioned by many within the cricket world, which produced 34 wickets in less than six sessions of play.

Travis Head's 92 runs in the first innings was highest score, proving to be the difference in the match full of wickets.

Former Indian star, Virender Sehwag posted to Twitter accusing Cricket Australia of 'hypocrisy'.

The lead curator has admitted the deck wasn't up to scratch to host a Test match, while South Africa captain Dean Elgar asked the umpires whether the area was safe mid-match.

“I did ask the umpires how long it goes on for before it is essentially unsafe,” he said.

“That’s where the umpires’ discretion comes in -- it’s not up to us players.”

Despite Aussie captain Pat Cummins brushing off the criticism, batsman Marnus Labuschagne said the pitch was not idea.

“I think everyone understands that this is not what we want, that’s not the ideal scenario,” he told SEN.

“We love the pace of the wicket, we love the bounce, we love two fast bowling attacks going at it, but if we’re going to finish in under two days it’s obviously not ideal for Test cricket.

“But the reality is we’ve played on probably two of those in the last two years.”

Fox Cricket commentator Kerry O'Keefe said the pitch made it difficult to make runs, and should've been better prepared leading into the summer.

“I sense that the pitch is going to be the back page lead... I think that is the story - was it a suitable pitch for these two powerhouses to go at each other on such a green pitch,” O’Keeffe said.

Australia will next take on the Proteas in Melbourne, with the annual Boxing Day test continuing the series.

