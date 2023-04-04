Gambling Company Changes Stance, Agrees On Tougher Regulations

Gambling company Entain has changed its stance on tougher federal government regulation before a parliamentary inquiry into online gambling harm.

The company, which owns Ladbrokes and Neds, conceded today it had changed its original approach to regulation, saying it was concerned with the volume of gambling advertisements and promotions.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Entain’s director of regulator strategy Stephen Lang said the company was “supportive of considered and evidence-based reform”.

“There has been a fundamental shift and we have heard that from the members of the community who have provided evidence, we’ve heard that from the research community and the members of this committee who are representing the voices of their own constituents,” Mr Lang said.

“That’s been a really consistent message. The level of concern around advertising has changed and we absolutely want to be part of the solution in terms of what those changes look like.”

Back in November, Entain said in a statement the current regulations were sufficient.

“Entain believes the current level of government regulation, combined with industry’s commitment to innovation and self-regulation, is appropriate,” Entain said at the time.

Sportsbet and Tabcorp have also been made to front the inquiry to justify the volume of promotions and if the companies are doing enough to minimise harm.

The AFL and NRL, which both financially benefit from sports betting including through sponsorship and advertising, are also expected to make justifications before the inquiry.

Put your thinking caps on, folks. Huh? Science Explained is here, the twice weekly podcast brought to you by LiSTNR and Cosmos. Hosted by Cosmos’ very own science journos, this is the podcast that will answer all of life’s questions – in just 10 minutes. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.