Gaming Addiction Driving Aggressive Behaviour, Anxiety And Depression In Aussie Kids

Research from a Macquarie University study has found too much video gaming can have serious behavioural impacts on children and teens.

Developmental Psychologist, Associate Professor Wayne Warburton warns in extreme cases the addiction can lead to missing school and aggressive behaviour towards family members.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Agenda - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

While those most vulnerable to developing internet gaming disorder (IGD) were teens aged 13-18, younger primary-aged children were also under threat of becoming an at-risk cohort.

A US study, in 2015, found that children aged 13-18 were on average spending six hours and 40 minutes a day on recreational screen use.

By 2019, this age-group were spending seven hours and 22 minutes.

But the pandemic then tipped screen-time into a ‘perfect storm’ and by 2021, it had escalated to eight hours and 39 minutes a day.

Warburton believes the figures have seen a similar rise in Australia.

He also revealed that although adolescents were considered the most at-risk group for IGD, there are now indications that primary students are also under threat of developing gaming addiction.

Parents and carers are advised to look for warning signs in their kids, including spending increased amounts of time in their bedrooms, school grades dropping, missing important activities, ditching hobbies they used to enjoy, lying and a about time spent gaming, and less attention on maintaining friendships.

“At the extreme end, you see kids who are locked in their room, who rarely come out and are not getting any schooling,” Warburton said. “They often start to develop anxiety and depression; they get afraid to come out of their room and face the real world.”

Warburton along with his colleagues from Macquarie University, Professor Maria Kangas and Brad Marshall, published a series of case studies of children aged 11 to 13 who were addicted to games including Minecraft, Roblox, Fortnite, Call of Duty, or Counter Strike: Global Offensive, or to smart phones, social media, YouTube or streaming TV.

“Anyone can develop a screen addiction, but my research shows kids are more at risk if they have issues with impulse control and if their basic needs, like self-esteem, being included, feeling good at things and being in control, are being met better online than offline,” Warburton said.

For parents concerned about their child’s screen use they can start by making a family media plan.

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.