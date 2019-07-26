Gandland Getaway Driver Faruk Orman To Be Released over Lawyer X Scandal

Melbourne gangland getaway driver Faruk Orman will be immediately released from jail because of a "substantial miscarriage of justice" caused by his double-agent lawyer Nicola Gobbo.

Victoria's Court of Appeal ordered Mr Orman be released without delay after a hearing in Melbourne on Friday found he should be acquitted due to 'Lawyer X' Ms Gobbo's actions while she was representing him.

Mr Orman wiped away tears in the courtroom as the decision was announced.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!