UNCENSORED: Gang Of Youths Dissect Angel In Realtime

Gang Of Youths Join Us To Dissect Angel In Realtime

Dave Le'aupepe and Max Dunn of Gang Of Youths join us from London to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated new album Angel In Realtime. Dissecting the record, Dave gets candid about his late father, and enlightens us to the inspiration and journey of bringing the record to life.

The boys delve deep into the record, revealing some hidden easter eggs to listen out for. Highlighting how fun the project was to put together in comparison to their debut album, The Positions.

Have a listen to the full chat below:

