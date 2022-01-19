Gang Of Youths' Phenomenal New Video For 'in the wake of your leave'

Gang Of Youths give 'in the wake of your leave' another moment in the spotlight by sharing its brand new video.

Overwhelmed with waves of emotions following the loss of his father, frontman Dave Le’aupepe uses songwriting as an eloquent and poignant outlet for his grief using ‘in the wake of your leave’ to focuses on a very specific aspect of the experience.

In contrast to its introspective lyrics, sonically ‘in the wake of your leave’ couldn’t feel more uplifting. Gang of Youths convert sorrow into a song that burns with life-affirming, whole-hearted passion – from its exuberant rush to its bright, colossal melodies and its addictive, radio-friendly hook. The track is a highlight of their eagerly anticipated new album angel in realtime., which is due for release on February 25th.



“I wanted to reflect on how I became dependent on grief for solace and inspiration. The cycle from numbness to acceptance to yearning plays a role in my approach to grieving my dad’s death. As a result, most of the time, I feel a bit futile as a person.” - Dave Le’aupepe

The video is the latest creative collaboration between frontman Dave Le’aupepe and director Joel Barney. In contrast to its lyrical concept of channeling grief into creativity, the video gleams with joyousness and escapism. With exuberant character, a Technicolour palette, and a hyperreal representation of London, it presents a new twist on the golden age of the musical.



The stars of the show, however, are Le’aupepe and the accompanying team of dancers. Consisting of just three extended takes, it culminates with a dazzling two-minute group routine.

“When I first heard the track, I knew the video had to be larger-than-life. Dave came to me with a ‘Singing in the Rain’ meets ‘Top Hat’ concept that paid homage to the great musicals of the ‘50s and ‘60s. We wanted to merge elements of old school Hollywood with a modern edge. Using three long takes and the musical-like choreography gave the video a real theatrical feel. I knew Dave was a brilliant performer from working together previously, but we wanted to push him even further outside of his comfort zone. Of course, he nailed it.” - Joel Barney



Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le'aupepe joined Matty O live from London for a wholesome chat about life, his relationship with mental health, moving away from Australia, and how the forced pandemic break saved the band!

