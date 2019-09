Fire has torn through a home at Pimpama after a car in the garage went up in flames.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Brampton Court around 7.30am on Thursday to find the blaze well involved.

Four fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have been caused by a vehicle in the garage.

A resident and their dog escaped the property before a large section of the roof caved in.

The person was being treated by paramedics for burns to their leg.