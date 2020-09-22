Garage Sale Trail 2020 Is Back In Naracoorte Lucindale

MAKE MONEY AND SAVE MONEY AS THIS YEAR’S GARAGE SALE TRAIL LAUNCHES IN THE NARACOORTE LUCINDALE COUNCIL AREA

Naracoorte Lucindale Council is this year again part of Australia’s biggest community and sustainability event, the Garage Sale Trail, on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November.

Make money and save money by selling and shopping when the Trail comes to our neighbourhood with a stack of COVID-19 safety measures in place, including for the first time ever virtual garage sales.

Registrations are free and open now for households, schools, community groups and anyone else who wants to join communities in our neighbourhood and/or online for one gigantic weekend of money making, planet saving fun. Register now at com.au

Naracoorte Lucindale Council households, schools, community groups and local businesses are set to join over 400,000 people across the country on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November as part of the 10th annual Garage Sale Trail, which will also be taking place online for the first time ever.

A multi-award-winning community and sustainability event, Garage Sale Trail is part of Naracoorte Lucindale Council’s commitment to reducing landfill and supporting residents to reuse and reduce waste at home. The program is powered by over 115 councils across Australia, dedicated to helping their communities on the road to economic recovery by making and saving money through the sale of secondhand goods. And for the first time ever, sellers can also set up virtual garage sales as an alternative to garage sales in local neighbourhoods.

Naracoorte Lucindale Mayor Erika Vickery OAM says: “Garage Sale Trail is a great opportunity for people to connect with their community, have lots of fun and make some extra money at a time where many people need it most. We are thrilled to be involved with the initiative and encourage everyone in the community to register – with many of us still at home this is an excellent opportunity to declutter and rehome those things we don’t need anymore!”

Event organisers project that more than 2 million items will be listed for sale and diverted from landfill across over 16,000 garage sale events held over the Garage Sale Trail weekend both in person and online – a great result for the planet, seller’s pockets and bargain seekers all over the country.

Garage Sale Trail Co-Founder Andrew Valder says: “Despite our focus rightly being shifted towards the pandemic, the issue of waste hasn’t gone away. In fact, COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated our impact on the planet as well as proven that with a little teamwork, we can achieve great things!

“Garage Sale Trail is an awesome way to make some extra cash in these trying times. My hot tip is to come up with a really fun name or theme for your sale – the sellers that go to town with marketing are the ones that really bring home the bacon!”

For the first time ever, Australians can participate in Garage Sale Trail online as well as face-to-face. This online element will not only work to keep people safe during the pandemic but also assist sellers in finding the perfect match for their pre-loved items – no matter their location.

For those hosting or shopping at physical sales, Garage Sale Trail will provide guidelines to ensure COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions are in place. You’ll also receive tips and tricks, as well as marketing material to help achieve the best result from your sale.

To host a sale or shop the Trail you can register for free at garagesaletrail.com.au.