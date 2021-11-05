Garbage Front-Woman Shirley Manson On 20 Years Of 'Beautiful Garbage'

"I thought it was the end of my career"

Shirley Manson of Garbage joined us to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's third studio record, Beautiful Garbage. Hear the moments from the album that still resonate with Shirley two decades later, how the band has managed to keep their lineup unchanged for nearly three decades and why Shirley thought Beautiful Garbage would end her career.

Hear The Full Chat Below:

