Garbutt Car Crash That Killed Four Children To Go Under Microscope

A stolen car crash that killed four children in Garbutt last year and rocked the Townsville community will go under the microscope.

News Corp reports the Coroners Court confirmed an inquest will be held into the deaths of the teens in June 2020, aged 13 to 17.

The 15-year-old driver pleaded guilty to four offences, including entering a home and stealing keys and a handbag, unlawful use, possession of marijuana and dangerous operation and speeding in a stolen car causing four deaths.

A date for the coronial inquest is yet to be set, but it's not starting until after criminal proceedings are finalised.

He will be brought Townsville from Brisbane in October for sentencing.

