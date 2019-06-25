Garry Gary Beers Is Working On Music Written In The INXS Days

In a surprise interview with Triple M Aussies Becko, INXS's Garry Gary Beers revealed he's rehashing some old material from the INXS days.

In an interview with L.A based Aussie musician Toby Rand, the INXS bass player joined the call to talk about the new music he's been working on with Rand, revealing he's dug up some songs he wrote back in the INXS days and that will make the album.

Beers met Rand in L.A and the two are working on a new record in California.

Listen to the full interview:



We're looking forward to hearing this new record.

