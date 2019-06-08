Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton Team Up to Give Us “Dive Bar”

A Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton collaboration – can we get a hell yeah!

That’s just what country fans are about to get with Garth revealing that he and fellow country superstar Blake Shelton have united to bring us a duet called“Dive Bar”.

The new song was co-written by Mitch Rossell/Bryan Kennedy/Garth Brooks, and is taken from Brooks’ forthcoming studio album FUN.

"Blake and I are getting ready to release a duet in the summer," Brooks revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "He was fun. He came to the studio and just did a good old summertime anthem. It's called 'Dive Bar' and it just talks about spending your summers in the dive bars across America, and it's going to be fun."

Garth also made mention that fans will hear the song for the first time live on July 19, when he and Shelton perform the tune together at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

The show is in the midst of Brooks' stadium tour, which stretches all the way until August.

Next stop Australia – perhaps.