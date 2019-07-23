Garth Brooks Wraps Tow Record Breaking Sold-Out Shows

Garth Brooks landed in Boise, ID on Friday (7/19) and Saturday night (7/20), for two back-to-back colossal shows at Albertsons Stadium, hosting record-breaking attendances of 86,000 across both nights with special guest Blake Shelton joining Friday night's show.

Brooks and Shelton’s special performance of “Dive Bar” marked the first time the pair has sung the song together live

Shelton also gave an acoustic rendition of his multi-week No. One song “God’s Country.”

The shows also marked the first-ever concerts at Albertsons Stadium and the largest entertainment event in Idaho history.

Since the tour launch, Brooks has broken stadium attendance records in:

St. Louis, MO at The Dome at America’s Center, Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium, Gainesville, FL at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, two sold-out nights at Minneapolis, MN’s U.S. Bank Stadium, Denver, CO at Mile High Stadium, Eugene, OR at Autzen Stadium and two sold-out nights at Boise, ID’s Albertsons Stadium shows on 7/19 and 7/20, both of which sold-out in under an hour.

The next stop will be Regina, SK’s Mosaic Stadium show on 8/10 that also sold-out in under a hour, averaging just over 75,000 tickets in each city. Brooks recently added a second date in Regina, SK on 8/9 due to demand.

LEGEND!

