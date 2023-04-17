Gary Ablett Snr Sues AFL, Former Clubs, Over Concussion

AFL legend Gary Ablett Snr is suing the AFL and his former clubs in the Supreme Court over concussions he alleges has led to brain damage.

Mr Ablett, who played 242 games for Geelong between 1984-1996 and a further six for Hawthorn in 1982, says a brain scan he underwent last year revealed “significant, structural and functional brain damage”.

The 61-year-old’s lawyer, Michel Margalit, earlier this year told Nine papers Mr Ablett’s brain damage was “clearly as a result of physical trauma caused by concussion.”

Ms Margalit said Mr Ablett is unable to work as a result of his “degenerative condition” and therefore cannot pay for his medical bills.

“One of the biggest challenges for Gary is he very much is left without the means and ability to fund the care he now requires, given his condition,” Ms Margalit said.

“This is really why he’s been forced, in a sense, to bring the claim; to be able to afford both the medical expenses and medical care he requires ... and those costs will only continue to increase.

“He really struggles on a daily basis, and it is very typical symptomatology you see from players, or athletes, who suffer these concussion-related injuries around the world.”

Mr Ablett’s case comes after two further class actions lodged against the AFL in recent months on behalf of footballers suffering the long-term effects of concussions.

Ms Margalit’s law firm, Margalit Injury Lawyers, is also representing the players in the other actions lodged.

