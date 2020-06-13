Gary Ablett Stuck It Right Up Juddy Up Last Night After Getting Called Chunky

During our call of the Cats win

Article heading image for Gary Ablett Stuck It Right Up Juddy Up Last Night After Getting Called Chunky

Image: Getty/Triple M

Gary Ablett has come back after lockdown looking a little larger than beforehand, and Chris Judd noticed on the Triple M call last night.

After Juddy said he looks a bit “chunky”, Gaz then stuck it right it up him with a classic roving goal in the second quarter.

LISTEN HERE:

“Looks like he’s looking up and saying ‘get stuffed Juddy’ too,” Luke Darcy said.

“It’s got that feel about it! He genuinely pointed at the screen, it felt like word’s filtered back out!”

Make sure you get on board our best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Watch the goal here:

Post

Gaz was back to his vintage best last night, picking up 21 touches, six inside 50s, 7 score involvements, and 2.1 in Geelong’s 17.6 (108) to 7.5 (47) win over Hawthorn.

With the footy finally back, make sure you grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything!

Triple M Footy Newsroom

5 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Gary Ablett
Chris Judd
Geelong Cats
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Gary Ablett
Chris Judd
Geelong Cats
Triple M Footy
Gary Ablett
Chris Judd
Geelong Cats
Triple M Footy
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs