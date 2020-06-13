Gary Ablett Stuck It Right Up Juddy Up Last Night After Getting Called Chunky

Gary Ablett has come back after lockdown looking a little larger than beforehand, and Chris Judd noticed on the Triple M call last night.

After Juddy said he looks a bit “chunky”, Gaz then stuck it right it up him with a classic roving goal in the second quarter.

“Looks like he’s looking up and saying ‘get stuffed Juddy’ too,” Luke Darcy said.

“It’s got that feel about it! He genuinely pointed at the screen, it felt like word’s filtered back out!”

Watch the goal here:

Gaz was back to his vintage best last night, picking up 21 touches, six inside 50s, 7 score involvements, and 2.1 in Geelong’s 17.6 (108) to 7.5 (47) win over Hawthorn.

