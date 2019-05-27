Gary Ablett Suspended By MRO

Dual Brownlow Medalist Gary Ablett has been offered a one match ban by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

The Geelong superstar struck Gold Coast midfielder Anthony Miles on the jaw during Saturday night's game at Metricon Stadium.

WATCH THE INCIDENT HERE:

The incident was assessed as 'intentional conduct with low impact to the head'.

This follows two near misses in the past fortnight where he has narrowly avoided suspension for late hits on Essendon's Dylan Shiel & North Melbourne's Sam Wright.

If Ablett accepts his ban, he will miss Saturday afternoon's clash with Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.