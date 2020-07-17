Gary Moorcroft & Brad Johnson Re-live The 'Mark Of The Century'

Essendon premiership player Gary Moorcroft & Western Bulldogs champion Brad Johnson joined the Friday Huddle to relive what is widely regarded as the best mark of the modern era.

Moorcroft told his us exactly how the infamous mark unfolded from his perspective.

LISTEN HERE:

The former Bomber & Demon kicked 6 on the night and said everything fell into place for him.

Moorcroft said that he didn't realise it was so iconic at the time, but post match it sunk in when he received plenty of attention.

Johnson also recounted how he remembers the mark and told us how he copped plenty of stick for being a human step ladder.

Moorcroft also revealed that he's still playing local footy and what he's up to these days.

