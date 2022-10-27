Gas Price Cap To Be Considered Amid Rising Energy Costs

A price cap on gas producers is being considered today in efforts to help ease inflation threats.

Country energy ministers are meeting in Melbourne to also discuss the changing energy market, with prices set to increase by 50 per cent over the next two years.

Energy Users Association of Australia CEO Andrew Richards said energy prices were currently “dire” with contracts being offered for gas as high for $35 per gigajoule.

The price is up about $10/GJ from last year and compares with average gas production costs at about $5.50/GJ.

“What we’re seeing now is a price shock driven by the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“I’ve got members in Echuca [on the Murray River in Victoria], who are food processors and are inundated with flood water, saying ‘the floods won’t kill us but the energy prices will’.”

Mr Richards said a $10/GJ price cap would be “pretty fair and reasonable”.

“It keeps our manufacturers in the game, it keeps down the cost of gas and electricity to consumers, and still provides a significant profit for gas producers.”

