Gastro Case Numbers Spike Among New South Wales Children

Health experts are concerned over a sudden breakout of gastroenteritis cases across New South Wales.

Dr Brad Mackay told Weekend Today that the immune system of children across the state has been impacted by the two-year Covid lockdown.

As a result, this has likely led to an overall increase in gastro cases state-wide.

"A lot of kids just haven't got immunity because they haven't been exposed to it previously," he said.

"We have been having a gathering of families after being away from each other for a long period of time.

"Lots of kids mixing over the festive season and it's a very transmissible virus that causes terrible gastro," - Dr Brad Mackay

NSW Health issued a warning following the sudden spike with the number of Rotavirus cases increasing to 197 in the first two weeks of 2023 as opposed to 40 cases at the same time last year.

The warning comes only one week before students across NSW are set to return to classrooms.

The viruses are mostly spread from an infected person via contact with faeces, vomit, saliva and sneezing.

Symptoms to be on the lookout for include vomiting, nausea, fever, diarrhoea, headaches, muscle and abdominal pain.

Parents are being told to ensure kids are practicing proper hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus such as washing hands as often as possible.

