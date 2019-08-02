Gastro Hits St Kilda Again

It’s deja vu for Saints fans, with illness forcing players to withdraw just over 24 hours out from a game for the second time this year.

Dan Hannebery was ruled out of the Saints Round 20 clash against Adelaide as early as Tuesday. And now Jack Newnes and Ben Paton are the latest casualties of a bug that has swept through Moorabbin.

“It seems a bit like the China game for us, where blokes we’re getting sick - touch wood no more fall down,” caretaker coach Brett Ratten told media on Friday.

It was reported that Hannebery was forced out with gastro but Ratten told reporters the bug that has taken down Newnes and Paton was “a bit of everything.”

“There’s a couple of different symptoms. Newnesy is 16, Dan number 10 and Patto is on the other side of the room, so I’m not sure how they’ve crossed paths”

“The doc’s ruled them out, said they’re vomiting and got shivers and sweating and stuff like that so we’ll leave them out and go with the fit crew.”

Dan McKenzie and Matt Parker have come into the team to replace Newnes and Patton for the away fixture at the Adelaide Oval.