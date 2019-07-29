Gatton Saturday Gold Lotto Division One Win Remains Unclaimed

Golden Casket officials are still waiting to hear from a Gatton resident or visitor to the region who won division one in a Saturday Gold Lotto draw three weeks ago.



The Queensland winner held one of the five division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3961, drawn Saturday 6 July 2019. Each division one winning entry takes home a prize of $774,838.34.



The entry is unregistered, which means Golden Casket officials have no way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news.



The winning ticket was purchased at Gatton Plaza Newsagency, Shop 7-8, Gatton Plaza, Gatton.



Golden Casket spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to unite the

player with their prize.



“If you realise you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.”



So, if you purchased an unregistered ticket at Gatton Plaza Newsagency three weeks ago, and you haven't checked your ticket yet - get to it, it could be worth over $700,000!

Wouldn't it be nice!!





