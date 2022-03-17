Gavin Cooper Names His Top NRL Villains

On The Rush Hour with AB & Elliot, former Cowboys second-rower Gavin Cooper joined the boys to share some insight into the league's top villains.

Cooper started the list with Sharks veteran Andrew Fifita, where Gavin described an incident during his Origin debut.

"[I] scored a try, may or may not have carried on a little bit, I threw the ball at Matt Moylan's head, Andrew Fifita came over from behind and tried to choke me out on the field."

"Number two, just a genuine smart*ss and grub on the field..." Cooper continued.

LISTEN HERE FOR COOPER'S FULL LIST:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!