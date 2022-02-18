Gavin Rossdale On Bands Going Big Today VS In The 80's & 90’s

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale joins Dave Gleeson on Triple M Nights

Gavin Rossdale joins us ahead of Bush coming to Australia with the rescheduled Under The Southern Stars tour. We talk about the hunger for live music, Bush's new and improved writing and production process, and how it's different for bands to get their big break today vs in the 80's & 90's

Have a listen to the full chat below:

