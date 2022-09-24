Geelong Captain Joel Selwood Hailed An Absolute Giant After Cats Annihilate Sydney Swans In 2022 AFL Premiership

Geelong Cats have thrashed the Sydney Swans by 81 points in the AFL Grand Final decider.

Playing to a full house of 100,024 at the MCG after a two-year hiatus, the Cats eviscerated the Swans 20.13 (133) to 8.4 (52).

Geelong’s thumping win, comes 11 years after the Cats won their ninth VFL-AFL premiership, claiming the equal fifth-biggest grand final win in VFL/AFL history.

Four-time premiership winner captain Joel Selwood teared up after his team bought the game home in the final-quarter.

“They’re so hard to win, they’re so hard to win,” he said. “Every side says it, but I think we deserved one. Just been bashing away. We don’t apologise to being up there, having a crack at it each year.

“To my teammates, and the club, everyone involved in it —not just this year but the years gone by, I hope you’re sitting back proud,” Selwood said.

While an emotional Swans co-captain Dane Rampe has been praised for his humble post-game speech, describing Selwood as a football “giant”.

“I just want to touch on Joel Selwood’s record as well,” the co-captain said to rapturous applause.

“Sometimes you have got to pinch yourself when you share the field with giants of the game mate, and you are an absolute giant. Congratulations,” he beamed.

