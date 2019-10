Wylie Buzza has been informed by Geelong that he won't be offered a contract for next season.

The forward will depart the club after nine games in four years at the club, kicking six goals.

“Wylie’s character and personality have seen him become a popular figure amongst his teammates, coaches and club staff over his four years here,” Geelong's head of football Simon Lloyd said.

“We thank Wylie for his contribution to the club, everyone at Geelong wishes him the best for the future.”

