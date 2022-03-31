Geelong Man Dies Due To Severe Injuries After Crown Casino Brawl

A Highton man has been charged following a wild brawl at Melbourne Crown casino’s last week.

The fight broke out around 12.20am on Sunday, in the entertainment complex’s food court.

A 29-year-old Mentone man was taken to hospital with critical head wounds, however he sadly died on Wednesday due to the severity of his injuries.

The 26-year-old Highton man was charged after the fight with recklessly causing injury and was bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on August 31.

Another man, 29, who was also arrested on the night, was later released pending further inquiries.

The matter is now being investigated by the Homicide Squad.

Any witnesses or anyone with information has been urged to contact police.

