Geelong Youngster Jordan Clark Has Copped A Bad Arm Injury At Training

Geelong youngster Jordan Clark has suffered a bad arm injury at training.

Clark landed awkwardly in a marking contest in a session at Kardinia Park today and had to be helped off the ground.

Geelong says the injury is to Clark’s elbow and the seriousness of it will be assessed.

Peter Ryan has reported in The Age that Clark has been taken to hospital with his arm in a sling.

