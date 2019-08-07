Geelong Youngster Jordan Clark Has Copped A Bad Arm Injury At Training

Bad news for the Cats

Triple M Footy Newsroom

an hour ago

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Article heading image for Geelong Youngster Jordan Clark Has Copped A Bad Arm Injury At Training

Image: Tom King/Twitter

Geelong youngster Jordan Clark has suffered a bad arm injury at training.

Clark landed awkwardly in a marking contest in a session at Kardinia Park today and had to be helped off the ground.

Post
Post

Geelong says the injury is to Clark’s elbow and the seriousness of it will be assessed.

Peter Ryan has reported in The Age that Clark has been taken to hospital with his arm in a sling.

MORE TO COME

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs