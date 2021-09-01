Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid19 As Australian Tour Postponed

Gene Simmons has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The news comes as KISS confirmed the postponement of their Australian tour; with their November/December tour dates moved to March/April 2022 due to ongoing border restrictions. Simmons’ is the second band member to test positive, with his bandmate Paul Stanley sharing he had just recovered from Covid on Tuesday.

In a statement Stanley thanked his Australian fans for their support:

“I am overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of love and support that I have received from my Aussie fans and want to let you all know that I now feel great and am near my complete recovery. My doctors have told me that I was very smart to get fully vaccinated as that has clearly made the difference in making sure I don’t get really sick from this virus. I know that Australia is accelerating its vaccine roll out but, unfortunately, it won’t be in time for our November / December tour to proceed as scheduled. So, we will push the tour back a few months but, rest assured, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!!” - Paul Stanley

KISS was set to play their final Australian show in Melbourne on Saturday, November 30th. Check out the new dates here.

