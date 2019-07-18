George Strait Announces Special Edition Re-Issue: “Strait Out Of The Box: Part 1”

MCA Records Nashville has been home to American music icon George Strait for 30 studio albums-and-counting with the latest offering taking a retrospective look at his illustrious career: a limited-edition special re-issue of his 1995 Strait Out of the Box: Part 1. The best-selling box set will be available exclusively at Walmart starting September 13 with pre-orders beginning today.



The 72-track collection takes a delightful trip through Strait’s early recording career, specifically 1981 to 1995, and features 31 No. 1 singles such as “You Look So Good in Love,” “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” and “Check Yes or No.” What makes the collection even more special is the fact that each track was personally selected by the Texan himself.



In addition to the physical box set, a revamped Strait Out of the Box: Part 1 & 2 playlist is available to stream HERE, and fans can watch George Strait’s full collection of music videos HERE, newly remastered in HD.



Also on September 13, Strait celebrates the release of the official soundtrack for Country Music – A Film By Ken Burns, an eight part PBS documentary spanning the history of country music. Strait will join artists such as Randy Travis and The Judds on the soundtrack via his signature hit “Amarillo By Morning.”



These announcements are yet another piece of a momentous year for the Country Music Hall of Fame member who released 2019’s best-selling Country album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, on MCA Nashville March 29. Produced by Strait and Chuck Ainlay, the album quickly became Strait’s record-extending 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album. Comprised of 12 original titles plus Strait’s version of the Johnny Paycheck classic “Old Violin,” Honky Tonk Time Machine marks an incredible 30th career studio album for Strait.

With an unparalleled 60 singles hitting the top of the charts - more than any other artist in any genre - during the span of his 30+ year career, Strait is the undeniable “King of Country Music.” He has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any country artist and ranking third across all genres behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Strait is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards.

And that's why he wears the crown of "King of Country" - absolute legend.

