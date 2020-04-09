Get Around These Music Docos You Can Stream From The Comfort Of Your Couch

Got a hot date with the couch? Why not embrace the best the music industry has to offer & settle in with some docos to get you by? We've rounded up some great ones across streaming services, so you don't have to move a muscle:

Oasis: Supersonic

A look at the rise of rock band, Oasis. Think never-before-seen concert footage, candid interviews and first-hand accounts of the backstage sibling rivalry that threatened to destroy the band.

Streaming on: Stan

Midnight Oil: 1984

This takes you through the story of a crucial year in history for Midnight Oil. It focuses on the music that galvanised a generation of fans and the personal struggles within the band.

Streaming on: Stan

Jimi: All Is By My Side

In 1966, an unknown guitarist named James Hendrix left New York for London. He changed his name to Jimi and began to make his mark on the world of rock music. Jimi Hendrix emerged as the greatest and most exciting rock musician of the 1960s.

Streaming on: Stan

Michael Jackson's This Is It

Months before King of Pop Michael Jackson was set to stage a spectacular comeback at London's O2 arena, he died suddenly under tragic circumstances. This doco gives you an insight into the preparation for shows & the man behind the controversy.

Streaming on: Netflix

Keith Richards: Under The Influence

This documentary takes a look at the life of The Rolling Stones Keith Richards as a songwriter, guitarist and performer. It also shows his journey of recording his first solo album in two decades.

Streaming on: Netflix

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week

Director, Ron Howard, takes us into the early years of The Beatles - from club dates in Liverpool to concert tours around Europe & the rest of the world.

Streaming on: Foxtel

The Story Of The Bee Gees

This documentary gives you a look into the lives of three brothers, Barry, Robin & Maurice Gibb from The Bee Gees. We see them turn into one of the world's first super groups & share the journey from the roots to the pinnacle of their careers.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

