Get behind Orphfund!

This is a Great Cause!

From Thursday 26th September till Saturday the 5th Oct ....Orphfund is running a gallery at Lot 19, Castlemaine. There will be numerous events to cover over these few days, which will attempt to cover a diverse cohort of people, each day will offer a different event based around this gallery to attempt to reach as many groups as possible ranging from, privet events, dinners, and get to know you nights.



Orphfund is a non-for-profit organization, staffed with all volunteers mostly from regional Victoria, we have been in operation for 14 years. This event is to show case the work that has already been done, and what the future holds for our organization. We work in 4 different countries currently. We have established 13 schools, 8 children’s villages, currently have 3,500 children in schools, house 250 children. we work towards placing children back in family care wherever possible. built 7 water wells, have 140 teachers and care givers, 4 farms and have donated 7 tons of donations delivered.



The aim of these few days is to raise as much funds as we can, wanting to keep ALL profit going towards these programs we are seeking as much support as we can.

Langslow Street, Castlemaine, Victoria 3450 From Thursday 26th September till Saturday the 5th Oct

Daryl Lynch

0491039779

[email protected]

www.orphfund.org